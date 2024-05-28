240516-N-FB292-1015

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander Naval Information Forces and Force Master Chief FORCM Laura Nunley poses for a photograph with the Naval Information Forces FY23 TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year candidates CTM1(IW/SW/AW) Ryan Davidson, AG1(IW/AW/SW) Brandon Banks, CTT1(IW/AW/SW) James Palmer, STS1(SS) Marco Estrada, CTI1(IW) Amanda Luna, AG1(IW/AW) Janalle Brown, CE1(IW/SCW/EXW) Elliot McFeely,- CTR1(IW/SW/AW) Kayla Jorge, and CTT1(SW) Nichole Garofalo. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US