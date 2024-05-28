Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240516-N-FB292-1015

    240516-N-FB292-1015

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander Naval Information Forces and Force Master Chief FORCM Laura Nunley poses for a photograph with the Naval Information Forces FY23 TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year candidates CTM1(IW/SW/AW) Ryan Davidson, AG1(IW/AW/SW) Brandon Banks, CTT1(IW/AW/SW) James Palmer, STS1(SS) Marco Estrada, CTI1(IW) Amanda Luna, AG1(IW/AW) Janalle Brown, CE1(IW/SCW/EXW) Elliot McFeely,- CTR1(IW/SW/AW) Kayla Jorge, and CTT1(SW) Nichole Garofalo. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8436837
    VIRIN: 240516-N-FB292-1015
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 584.27 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240516-N-FB292-1015, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVIFOR Announces IW Domain Sailor of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVIFOR
    VADM Aeschbach
    TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT