Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, Commander Naval Information Forces and Force Master Chief FORCM Laura Nunley poses for a photograph with the Naval Information Forces FY23 TYCOM Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year candidates CTM1(IW/SW/AW) Ryan Davidson, AG1(IW/AW/SW) Brandon Banks, CTT1(IW/AW/SW) James Palmer, STS1(SS) Marco Estrada, CTI1(IW) Amanda Luna, AG1(IW/AW) Janalle Brown, CE1(IW/SCW/EXW) Elliot McFeely,- CTR1(IW/SW/AW) Kayla Jorge, and CTT1(SW) Nichole Garofalo. The Sailor of the Year program sets a high goal for Sailors to achieve and brings recognition to those Sailors who selflessly give themselves to the Navy and to their communities. (U.S. Navy Photo by: Robert Fluegel/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8436837
|VIRIN:
|240516-N-FB292-1015
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|584.27 KB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
