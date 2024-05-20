U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Deshaw, a joint fire support specialist assigned to Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York National Guard, stands ready to ground guide a vehicle in a convoy headed to training during Exercise African Lion in Tan-Tan, Morocco, May 24, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 06:25 Photo ID: 8436421 VIRIN: 240525-Z-HB296-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.05 MB Location: TANTAN, MA Hometown: CORINTH, NY, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-108TH IN convoy ready for training in Morocco, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.