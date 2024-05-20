Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Fitness Holistically Integrates with All Total Force Fitness Domains to Support Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Regardless of service branch or occupation, physical fitness supports each of the other seven domains that make up the Department of Defense Total Force Fitness framework. It also plays important roles in health, well-being, and mission readiness. Be sure to celebrate National Physical Fitness and Sports month in May and fit some physical activity into your day. (DHA Public Health graphic illustration by Michelle Phillips)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 14:15
    mission readiness
    Total Force Fitness
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA Public Health
    National Fitness Month

