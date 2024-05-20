Physical Fitness Holistically Integrates with All Total Force Fitness Domains to Support Readiness

Regardless of service branch or occupation, physical fitness supports each of the other seven domains that make up the Department of Defense Total Force Fitness framework. It also plays important roles in health, well-being, and mission readiness. Be sure to celebrate National Physical Fitness and Sports month in May and fit some physical activity into your day. (DHA Public Health graphic illustration by Michelle Phillips)

