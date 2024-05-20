Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCG CoC

    ARCG CoC

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Derick Call 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Marshall Scantlin, Army Reserve Careers Group commander, passes the Headquarters and Headquarters Company guidon to the incoming commander, Capt. Drae Robinson, during a change of command ceremony at the Patton Museum, Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 28, 2024. This is the first change of command ceremony since the unit stood up last year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Derick Call)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:24
    Fort Knox
    ARCG

