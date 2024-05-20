U.S. Army Reserve Col. Marshall Scantlin, Army Reserve Careers Group commander, passes the Headquarters and Headquarters Company guidon to the incoming commander, Capt. Drae Robinson, during a change of command ceremony at the Patton Museum, Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 28, 2024. This is the first change of command ceremony since the unit stood up last year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Derick Call)

