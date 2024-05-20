Distinguished Visitors Arrive at Flintlock 24 Closing Ceremonies in Tamale, Ghana

Senior leaders salute upon the commencement of Flintlock 24's Closing Ceremonies in Tamale, Ghana, May 24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

