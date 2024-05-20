Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished Visitors Arrive at Flintlock 24 Closing Ceremonies in Tamale, Ghana

    Distinguished Visitors Arrive at Flintlock 24 Closing Ceremonies in Tamale, Ghana

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Senior leaders salute upon the commencement of Flintlock 24's Closing Ceremonies in Tamale, Ghana, May 24, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8434085
    VIRIN: 240524-N-YS140-8497
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TAMALE, GH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors Arrive at Flintlock 24 Closing Ceremonies in Tamale, Ghana, by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Special Operations Africa conclude Flintlock 24 alongside international and African partners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ghana
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Flintlock 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT