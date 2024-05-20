Virtual Reality Demonstration

Attendees at the Construction Management Community of Practice workshop participate in the COP's Construction Management Innovation Lab, which provides hands on tools like virtual reality for visualization and training, unmanned aircraft systems for construction progress tracking and quality control in a hands-on, interactive setting.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8433917
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-OI229-1001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|670.22 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
USACE Construction Management Unveils Innovative Lab at Workshop
