Attendees at the Construction Management Community of Practice workshop participate in the COP's Construction Management Innovation Lab, which provides hands on tools like virtual reality for visualization and training, unmanned aircraft systems for construction progress tracking and quality control in a hands-on, interactive setting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 08:17 Photo ID: 8433917 VIRIN: 240415-A-OI229-1001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 670.22 KB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual Reality Demonstration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.