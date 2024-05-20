Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Reality Demonstration

    Virtual Reality Demonstration

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Attendees at the Construction Management Community of Practice workshop participate in the COP's Construction Management Innovation Lab, which provides hands on tools like virtual reality for visualization and training, unmanned aircraft systems for construction progress tracking and quality control in a hands-on, interactive setting.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Construction Management Unveils Innovative Lab at Workshop

    USACE
    Construction Management
    Construction Management Innovation Lab

