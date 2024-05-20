Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM Deputy Commander Attends 2024 Governor's Memorial Day Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his wife, Lauren, salute during the playing of the national anthem at the 2024 Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery, May 27, 2024. Service members, veterans, distinguished guests, and spectators gathered to honor service members who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, INDOPACOM Deputy Commander Attends 2024 Governor's Memorial Day Ceremony, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Hawaii
    US Navy
    INDOPACOM

