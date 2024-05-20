Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and his wife, Lauren, salute during the playing of the national anthem at the 2024 Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery, May 27, 2024. Service members, veterans, distinguished guests, and spectators gathered to honor service members who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8433362
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-UL352-1018
|Resolution:
|5142x3428
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, INDOPACOM Deputy Commander Attends 2024 Governor's Memorial Day Ceremony, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
