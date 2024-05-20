Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members attend closing bell at New York Stock Exchange for Fleet Week 2024

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wesley R. McCall, center-left, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, stands ready to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, May 24, 2024, in Manhattan. Members of the Coast Guard were invited to attend the closing bell at the NYSE with Blue Star Families and Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) for Fleet Week New York 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 19:08
    Blue Star Families
    New York Stock Exchange
    Closing Bell
    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
    Nextdoor
    Rear Adm. Wesley R. McCall

