Coast Guard members attend closing bell at New York Stock Exchange for Fleet Week 2024

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Wesley R. McCall, center-left, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, stands ready to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, May 24, 2024, in Manhattan. Members of the Coast Guard were invited to attend the closing bell at the NYSE with Blue Star Families and Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) for Fleet Week New York 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
