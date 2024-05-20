Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US maritime military branches participate in Fleet Week New York 2024

    STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mitulkumar Ahir, U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Mariah Dewey, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Magalhaes pose for a group photo, May 23, 2024, while aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) in Staten Island, New York. The Coast Guard participated in the 36th Fleet Week in New York City alongside the Marine Corps and Navy to celebrate the nation's sea services and educate the public about the military's personnel, assets, and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:58
    VIRIN: 240523-G-PJ308-1154
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NY, US
    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Fleet Week New York
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759)
    Fleet Week NYC 2024

