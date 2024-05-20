US maritime military branches participate in Fleet Week New York 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mitulkumar Ahir, U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Mariah Dewey, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Magalhaes pose for a group photo, May 23, 2024, while aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) in Staten Island, New York. The Coast Guard participated in the 36th Fleet Week in New York City alongside the Marine Corps and Navy to celebrate the nation's sea services and educate the public about the military's personnel, assets, and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

