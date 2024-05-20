ESL Watchstander in the Spotlight

Quartermaster 2nd Class Wade-Donawa worked diligently with the ship’s navigator, a civil service mariner, to prepare the ship’s deployment navigation plan. She single-handedly worked night shifts for a full week to make the necessary chart corrections and track planning calculations. Additionally, she drafted and routed twelve deployment logistics requisition messages. Wade-Donawa also conducted flag and pennant training with newly-reported civil service mariners to ensure proper signaling procedures could be executed aboard the Emory S. Land. In just a short time aboard, Wade-Donawa has had an immense positive impact on the command. Due to her high level of knowledge, desire to learn new skills, and ability to train and mentor Sailors and civil service mariners, Wade-Donawa is the USS Emory S. Land Watchstander in The Spotlight.

