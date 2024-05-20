Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Watchstander in the Spotlight

    GUAM

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Wade-Donawa worked diligently with the ship’s navigator, a civil service mariner, to prepare the ship’s deployment navigation plan. She single-handedly worked night shifts for a full week to make the necessary chart corrections and track planning calculations. Additionally, she drafted and routed twelve deployment logistics requisition messages. Wade-Donawa also conducted flag and pennant training with newly-reported civil service mariners to ensure proper signaling procedures could be executed aboard the Emory S. Land. In just a short time aboard, Wade-Donawa has had an immense positive impact on the command. Due to her high level of knowledge, desire to learn new skills, and ability to train and mentor Sailors and civil service mariners, Wade-Donawa is the USS Emory S. Land Watchstander in The Spotlight.

