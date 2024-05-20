Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week is CWT2 Desposito.



Petty Officer Desposito is originally from Florida and has been in the Navy for 5 years; she has been at NIOC Pensacola for a year and a half. As an analyst, CWT2 Desposito is a critical member of her team; her hard work and analysis has contributed to multiple critical products.



Fun Fact: Petty Officer Desposito has two cats that are toilet trained! She also met her husband in the airport while on her way to Navy Recruit Training Command (aka “Boot Camp”).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 20:16 Photo ID: 8431925 VIRIN: 240523-N-IU123-6435 Resolution: 2719x3930 Size: 2.08 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO3 Sarah Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.