Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Weber 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week is CWT2 Desposito.

    Petty Officer Desposito is originally from Florida and has been in the Navy for 5 years; she has been at NIOC Pensacola for a year and a half. As an analyst, CWT2 Desposito is a critical member of her team; her hard work and analysis has contributed to multiple critical products.

    Fun Fact: Petty Officer Desposito has two cats that are toilet trained! She also met her husband in the airport while on her way to Navy Recruit Training Command (aka “Boot Camp”).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8431925
    VIRIN: 240523-N-IU123-6435
    Resolution: 2719x3930
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO3 Sarah Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT