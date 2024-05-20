Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week is CWT2 Desposito.
Petty Officer Desposito is originally from Florida and has been in the Navy for 5 years; she has been at NIOC Pensacola for a year and a half. As an analyst, CWT2 Desposito is a critical member of her team; her hard work and analysis has contributed to multiple critical products.
Fun Fact: Petty Officer Desposito has two cats that are toilet trained! She also met her husband in the airport while on her way to Navy Recruit Training Command (aka “Boot Camp”).
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 20:16
|Photo ID:
|8431925
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-IU123-6435
|Resolution:
|2719x3930
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO3 Sarah Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT