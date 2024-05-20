LA Fleet Week 24: USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Kellie Kolnes, a native of Danville, Calif., and a public affairs officer for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), poses for a photograph during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, Calif., May 25, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

