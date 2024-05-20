LA Fleet Week 24: Expo

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Connor Elaban, a native of Simi Valley, Calif., and corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, poses for a photograph with a family member in a light armored vehicle armored tank during Los Angeles Fleet Week in San Pedro, Calif., May 24, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

