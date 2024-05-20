U.S. Marines and Sailors attend an Anaheim Angels baseball game during Los Angeles Fleet Week at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., May 24, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8431014 VIRIN: 240524-M-HG547-2001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 15.36 MB Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LA Fleet Week 24: Anaheim Angels Game, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.