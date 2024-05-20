Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach

    ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Atlantis, an 80-foot motor yacht, takes on water after reportedly striking an object in the water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach, May 25, 2024. The two people aboard the yacht were rescued by St. John’s County Fire and Rescue and a hazard to navigation broadcast was issued to alert mariners of the partially submerged vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8430811
    VIRIN: 240525-G-G0107-1005
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 139.21 KB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach
    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach
    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach
    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Coast Guard
    St. John's County Fire and Rescue
    St. Augustine Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT