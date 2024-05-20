Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach [Image 4 of 4]
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES
05.25.2024
Courtesy Photo
The Atlantis, an 80-foot motor yacht, takes on water after reportedly striking an object in the water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach, May 25, 2024. The two people aboard the yacht were rescued by St. John’s County Fire and Rescue and a hazard to navigation broadcast was issued to alert mariners of the partially submerged vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8430811
|VIRIN:
|240525-G-G0107-1005
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|139.21 KB
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach
LEAVE A COMMENT