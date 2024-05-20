Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach

The Atlantis, an 80-foot motor yacht, takes on water after reportedly striking an object in the water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach, May 25, 2024. The two people aboard the yacht were rescued by St. John’s County Fire and Rescue and a hazard to navigation broadcast was issued to alert mariners of the partially submerged vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

