Know Your Defender Spc. Gerald Ruana

Meet U.S. Army Spc. Gerald Ruana, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic assigned to the 251st Engineer Company, Maine Army National Guard out of Norway, Maine.



DEFENDER 24 is a demonstration of NATO Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous European and Trans-Atlantic region. This sends a strong message to potential adversaries, deters aggression, enhances stability, and assures Euro-Atlantic publics.



“I think it’s good that we are here and working side by side with the Finnish and learning from one another is important for us both,” said the Derby, Connecticut native.



As a Wheeled Mechanic Ruane is tasked with supervising and performing maintenance, repair, and recovery operations on wheeled vehicles.



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gavin Hardy)

