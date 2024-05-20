Know Your Defender 1st Lt. Kaytlin Quijas

Meet U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kaytlin Quijas, an Aviation Officer assigned to Bravo Company, 2-1 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 1st Aviation Brigade out of Fort Riley, Kanas.



The DEFENDER series increases the scale, capability, and interoperability between USAREUR-AF, the Joint Force, Allied and partner nation forces in Europe.



“Defender Europe is a really great opportunity to show our interoperability as well as show our support and be here in the instance that they need us,” said the Vacaville, California native.



DEFENDER 24 is a demonstration of NATO Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous European and Trans-Atlantic region. This sends a strong message to potential adversaries, deters aggression, enhances stability, and assures Euro-Atlantic publics.



“I think it’s been awesome working with the different NATO groups and being able to see their capabilities as well as show them our capabilities.”



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gavin Hardy)

