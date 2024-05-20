African Lion participants begin staff exercise in Senegal

The Netherland Army Maj. Sebastian Dinjens, executive officer, 44th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, writes instructions during a staff exercise on the military decision making process, a planning methodology, as part of exercise African Lion 2024 host nation academics in Dodji, Senegal, May 21, 2024. Academics includes 16 programs of instruction concentrating on specialized staff training for combined joint task force operations focusing on multinational interoperability to enhance partner nation capacity and capability. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

