    African Lion participants begin staff exercise in Senegal

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The Netherland Army Maj. Sebastian Dinjens, executive officer, 44th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, writes instructions during a staff exercise on the military decision making process, a planning methodology, as part of exercise African Lion 2024 host nation academics in Dodji, Senegal, May 21, 2024. Academics includes 16 programs of instruction concentrating on specialized staff training for combined joint task force operations focusing on multinational interoperability to enhance partner nation capacity and capability. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 05:06
    Photo ID: 8430556
    VIRIN: 240521-F-QH368-9062
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: DODJI, SN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion participants begin staff exercise in Senegal, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Be All You Can Be
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Everyone Fights

