Master Chief Robert "Pac" Pagcaliwagan, command master chief for Naval Supply Systems (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor speaks to crew members aboard the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 23:00 Photo ID: 8430402 VIRIN: 240524-N-XM133-1000 Resolution: 853x571 Size: 97.84 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPI Spotlight: Master Chief Robert Pagcaliwagan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.