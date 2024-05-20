Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Spotlight: Master Chief Robert Pagcaliwagan

    AAPI Spotlight: Master Chief Robert Pagcaliwagan

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Master Chief Robert "Pac" Pagcaliwagan, command master chief for Naval Supply Systems (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor speaks to crew members aboard the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (Courtesy photo)

