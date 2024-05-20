Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Spotlight: JoAnna Delfin

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Raquel Cloma 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JoAnna Delfin, assigned to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Public Affairs poses for a photo. The Department of Defense recognizes May as AAPI Month, which celebrates the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Raquel Cloma)

