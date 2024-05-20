Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 23:26 Photo ID: 8428492 VIRIN: 690517-A-QT896-8115 Resolution: 3328x2120 Size: 1.56 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 832nd Transportation Battalion hosted the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event since the pandemic at Fort Eustis on May 21, 2024., by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.