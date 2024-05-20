Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    The 832nd Transportation Battalion hosted the first Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event since the pandemic at Fort Eustis on May 21, 2024. The celebration featured music, performances, games, a sumptuous feast, and even a roasted pig.

