4D photogrammetry model of USS Harder (SS 257) wreck site by The Lost 52. The Lost 52 Project scanned the entire boat and stitched all the images together in a multi-dimensional model used to study and explore the site. Tim Taylor and The Lost 52 Project grants the US Navy permission to use their image for press release of the discovery of the USS Harder with photo credit given to Tim Taylor and the Lost 52 Project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:26 Photo ID: 8427759 VIRIN: 240523-N-NH433-1006 Resolution: 2356x1488 Size: 459.5 KB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WWII “Hit ‘em HARDER” submarine wreck site confirmed, by 2nd Lt. Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.