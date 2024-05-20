NMRC Staff Attend Stand-Down for Summer Safety

SILVER SPRING, Md. (May 23, 2024) – Sailors from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) visit the Maryland Conservation Corps booth at the summer safety stand-down. NMRC, along with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, held the summer safety stand-down for command staff. The event featured a safety presentation followed by outdoor demonstrations by guest organizations, including the Maryland Park Service, Montgomery County Police Department and Fort Detrick/Forest Glen Fire Department. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activities, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

