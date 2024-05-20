Eager Lion 24, Mortar Firing Point

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Reaper and Task Force Spartan, work together on a fire mission of an M121 120 mm mortar system during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 15, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Cathleen Politino)

