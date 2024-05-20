Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard headquarters marks Memorial Day

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Brig Gen. Isabel Smith, the director of joint staff, and Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss, stand at attention during the playing of taps after placing a wreath at the New York National Guard headquarters Memorial Day Ceremony in Latham, New York on May 23, 2024. The first Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was called after the Civil War, was held in New York.( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:57
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US
    This work, New York National Guard headquarters marks Memorial Day, by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY National Guard Headquarters Staff Marks Memorial Day

    ceremony
    Memorial Day
    NYNG
    Brig. Gen. Isabel Smith

