New York National Guard headquarters marks Memorial Day

New York Army National Guard Brig Gen. Isabel Smith, the director of joint staff, and Command Sgt. Major Curtis Moss, stand at attention during the playing of taps after placing a wreath at the New York National Guard headquarters Memorial Day Ceremony in Latham, New York on May 23, 2024. The first Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was called after the Civil War, was held in New York.( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)
NY National Guard Headquarters Staff Marks Memorial Day
