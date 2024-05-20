Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Wins Secretary of the Army Environmental Awards

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Ashley Bradford 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The U.S. Army Reserve 81st RD program team, Dan Thomas and Patrick Green, monitor compliance metrics using dashboards developed for 81st RD environmental programs. The successful development and implementation of a predictive analytics system earned the 81st RD a 2024 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award in the Environmental Quality, Non-Industrial Installation category.

