U.S. Army Reserve Wins Secretary of the Army Environmental Awards

The U.S. Army Reserve 81st RD program team, Dan Thomas and Patrick Green, monitor compliance metrics using dashboards developed for 81st RD environmental programs. The successful development and implementation of a predictive analytics system earned the 81st RD a 2024 Secretary of the Army Environmental Award in the Environmental Quality, Non-Industrial Installation category.

