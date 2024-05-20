Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Medicine Clinic Move

    Family Medicine Clinic Move

    FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Scott Speaks 

    Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center

    We are excited to announce that our Family Medicine Clinic renovation is now complete, and services will soon move out of the parking lot trailers and back into the 2nd floor of the main hospital.

