We are excited to announce that our Family Medicine Clinic renovation is now complete, and services will soon move out of the parking lot trailers and back into the 2nd floor of the main hospital.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 09:48
|Photo ID:
|8426131
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-OO180-2752
|Resolution:
|1400x560
|Size:
|237.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Medicine Clinic Move, by Scott Speaks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT