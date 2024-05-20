We are excited to announce that our Family Medicine Clinic renovation is now complete, and services will soon move out of the parking lot trailers and back into the 2nd floor of the main hospital.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 09:48 Photo ID: 8426131 VIRIN: 240523-A-OO180-2752 Resolution: 1400x560 Size: 237.91 KB Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Medicine Clinic Move, by Scott Speaks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.