    1st TSC hosts commanders' conference in Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Black 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 1st TSC command team, battalion and brigade command teams, along with 1st TSC staff gathered at a conference event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait from 20-21 May 2024. The purpose of the event was to develop a shared understanding of the current state of the theater, and how they fit into the larger strategic picture. Participants shared valuable insights, initiatives, and solutions during the presentations to drive dialogue leading to valuable discussions on topics that impact the theater and the command in the future.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8425740
    VIRIN: 240521-A-HJ127-6459
    Resolution: 6550x3684
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC hosts commanders' conference in Kuwait, by SGT Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    401st AFSB
    3MC
    34DIVSUSBDE
    595TB

