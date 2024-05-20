The 1st TSC command team, battalion and brigade command teams, along with 1st TSC staff gathered at a conference event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait from 20-21 May 2024. The purpose of the event was to develop a shared understanding of the current state of the theater, and how they fit into the larger strategic picture. Participants shared valuable insights, initiatives, and solutions during the presentations to drive dialogue leading to valuable discussions on topics that impact the theater and the command in the future.

Date Taken: 05.21.2024
Location: KW
This work, 1st TSC hosts commanders' conference in Kuwait, by SGT Joseph Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.