Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks at the Fleet Week New York parade of ships opening ceremony at the Intrepid Museum, May 22, 2024. Fleet Week New York 2024, taking place May 22-28, marks the 36th year of the city's celebration of the sea services. Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are participating, demonstrating the latest maritime capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

