Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York 2024

    Fleet Week New York 2024

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, speaks at the Fleet Week New York parade of ships opening ceremony at the Intrepid Museum, May 22, 2024. Fleet Week New York 2024, taking place May 22-28, marks the 36th year of the city's celebration of the sea services. Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are participating, demonstrating the latest maritime capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8425159
    VIRIN: 240522-N-CW427-6752
    Resolution: 2900x2071
    Size: 819.59 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2024, by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Fleet Week New York

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT