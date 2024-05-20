Know Your Defender Staff Sgt. Trisha Severance

Meet U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trisha Severance, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion, 1st General Support Aviation Brigade, Charlie Company from Saginaw, Texas.



“I joined the Army to give back to my country, ” said Severance. “I wanted to pay back for all the history and sacrifices others have made before me.”



Severance is an Army Critical Care Flight Paramedic, whose job is to provide pre-hospital care aboard Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.



“This operation out here in Finland is so great with all of our forces coming together and sharing knowledge,” said Severance. “This way in the future, if needed we can work together.”



Outside of the Army, Severance is a mother who enjoys being active outdoors with her family.



DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)

