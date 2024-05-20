Kimberly Cooper, wife of U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency Commander Col. Gary Cooper, was named one of Fort Detrick’s three Volunteers of the Year in a ceremony April 18. Cooper is pictured with Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, left, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell. (U.S. Army photo by Samuel Mensah/USAMRDC)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8419845
|VIRIN:
|240418-A-A4458-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spouse of USAMMA commander recognized for volunteer work at Fort Detrick
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT