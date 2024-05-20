Volunteer of the Year

Kimberly Cooper, wife of U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency Commander Col. Gary Cooper, was named one of Fort Detrick’s three Volunteers of the Year in a ceremony April 18. Cooper is pictured with Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, left, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell. (U.S. Army photo by Samuel Mensah/USAMRDC)

