    Volunteer of the Year

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Kimberly Cooper, wife of U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency Commander Col. Gary Cooper, was named one of Fort Detrick’s three Volunteers of the Year in a ceremony April 18. Cooper is pictured with Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, left, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell. (U.S. Army photo by Samuel Mensah/USAMRDC)

    Spouse of USAMMA commander recognized for volunteer work at Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick
    Volunteer of the Year
    giving back
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    Kimberly Cooper

