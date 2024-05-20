Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 24 exercises Air Force’s wings

    MOROCCO

    04.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corey Kelty, Peterson Space Force Base’s 302nd Maintenance Group crew chief, prepares a C-130H3 Hercules for departure during exercise African Lion 24 at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 19, 2024. While military personnel from both the United States and Morocco are participating in this exercise, more than 8,000 multinational service members from 27 countries will also participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:43
    Location: MA
