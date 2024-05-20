African Lion 24 exercises Air Force’s wings

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corey Kelty, Peterson Space Force Base’s 302nd Maintenance Group crew chief, prepares a C-130H3 Hercules for departure during exercise African Lion 24 at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 19, 2024. While military personnel from both the United States and Morocco are participating in this exercise, more than 8,000 multinational service members from 27 countries will also participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

