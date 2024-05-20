Lt. Col. Bryan Keating, right, 123rd Communications Squadron commander, unfurls the squadron’s new guidon as Chief Master Sgt. Brian Henry, superintendent, retires the unit’s previous colors during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 11, 2024. The event marked the unit’s re-designation from flight to squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8419593
|VIRIN:
|240211-Z-ZW877-1057
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Communications Flight re-designated as squadron, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
123rd Communications Flight re-designated as squadron
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT