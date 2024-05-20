Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Communications Flight re-designated as squadron

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Bryan Keating, right, 123rd Communications Squadron commander, unfurls the squadron’s new guidon as Chief Master Sgt. Brian Henry, superintendent, retires the unit’s previous colors during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 11, 2024. The event marked the unit’s re-designation from flight to squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

