123rd Communications Flight re-designated as squadron

Lt. Col. Bryan Keating, right, 123rd Communications Squadron commander, unfurls the squadron’s new guidon as Chief Master Sgt. Brian Henry, superintendent, retires the unit’s previous colors during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 11, 2024. The event marked the unit’s re-designation from flight to squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

