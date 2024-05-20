Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d TSB Spotlight: Pfc. Darren Barbosa

    2d TSB Spotlight: Pfc. Darren Barbosa

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Pfc. Darren Barbosa, 638070 SNN Operator, 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.

    Pfc. Barbosa is the primary operator of the only Phoenix Satellite Terminal System within 1st Platoon. As a new arrival to the unit and the Army, he took this responsibility head on, and will be the Subject Matter Expert when additional Phoenix-E models arrive.

    He is also the secondary operator of the SMART-T Satellite Terminal. Pfc. Barbosa is consistently sought out by leaders in the company for his technical competence and willingness to accomplish any task – whether that’s being the guidon bearer or participating in a Combatives Level 1 Course on short-notice.

    His commitment to excellence has contributed significantly to Alpha Company’s standard of success. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8419237
    VIRIN: 240515-A-FX425-3001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 231.47 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: Pfc. Darren Barbosa, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE
    2d TSB Spotlight
    We Are NETCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT