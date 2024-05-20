2d TSB Spotlight: Pfc. Darren Barbosa

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Pfc. Darren Barbosa, 638070 SNN Operator, 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



Pfc. Barbosa is the primary operator of the only Phoenix Satellite Terminal System within 1st Platoon. As a new arrival to the unit and the Army, he took this responsibility head on, and will be the Subject Matter Expert when additional Phoenix-E models arrive.



He is also the secondary operator of the SMART-T Satellite Terminal. Pfc. Barbosa is consistently sought out by leaders in the company for his technical competence and willingness to accomplish any task – whether that’s being the guidon bearer or participating in a Combatives Level 1 Course on short-notice.



His commitment to excellence has contributed significantly to Alpha Company’s standard of success. (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

