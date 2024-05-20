Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    Why I Serve

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Meet U.S. Army Spc. Trinh Nguyen, an Human Resource Specialist (42a), assigned to 7th Infantry Division Headquarters. Originally from Saigon, Vietnam Nguyen moved to the U.S. and has served in the Army for over 2 years. “The Army gives people the opportunity to build a career" said Nguyen. "You don't know what you can do if you don't try it." (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore).

    ICorps
    Why I Serve
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    7th ID

