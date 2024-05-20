Meet U.S. Army Spc. Trinh Nguyen, an Human Resource Specialist (42a), assigned to 7th Infantry Division Headquarters. Originally from Saigon, Vietnam Nguyen moved to the U.S. and has served in the Army for over 2 years. “The Army gives people the opportunity to build a career" said Nguyen. "You don't know what you can do if you don't try it." (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore).
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8418795
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-YI872-6558
|Resolution:
|4990x3775
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT