    1st TRSS Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Russell, center, receives the 1st Training Support Squadron, Detachment 1 guidon from Col. Brad Huebinger, 1st Operations Group commander, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. The squadron trains and conducts unrivaled academic and realistic simulator training to produce F-22 Raptor pilots, air battle managers and intelligence officers for worldwide assignment as a tenant unit of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    TAGS

    Guidon
    ACC
    Change of Command
    Tyndall
    1st TRSS

