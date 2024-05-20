U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Russell, center, receives the 1st Training Support Squadron, Detachment 1 guidon from Col. Brad Huebinger, 1st Operations Group commander, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. The squadron trains and conducts unrivaled academic and realistic simulator training to produce F-22 Raptor pilots, air battle managers and intelligence officers for worldwide assignment as a tenant unit of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8418649
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-BE826-1050
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TRSS Change of Command, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT