1st TRSS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Russell, center, receives the 1st Training Support Squadron, Detachment 1 guidon from Col. Brad Huebinger, 1st Operations Group commander, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2024. The squadron trains and conducts unrivaled academic and realistic simulator training to produce F-22 Raptor pilots, air battle managers and intelligence officers for worldwide assignment as a tenant unit of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

