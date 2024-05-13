Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Awareness Month

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    81st Training Wing

    Courtesy photo honoring May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The month focuses on protecting, optimizing, and defending our mental health as it is vital to the well-being and readiness of our military force. (Courtesy graphic from Military Health System).

