Courtesy photo honoring May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The month focuses on protecting, optimizing, and defending our mental health as it is vital to the well-being and readiness of our military force. (Courtesy graphic from Military Health System).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:26 Photo ID: 8417457 VIRIN: 240520-F-XX345-1001 Resolution: 792x446 Size: 58.24 KB Location: MS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental Health Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.