U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman John Terrazas a services Airman assigned to the Arizona Air National Guard 162nd Wing prepares meals during Arctic Care 2024, in Kodiak, Alaska, May 13, 2024. Personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services joined Kodiak Arctic Care under the Innovative Readiness Training program, which partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to the community across geographically dispersed care sites on Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

