Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    300th Army Band at TAFDA parade

    300th Army Band at TAFDA parade

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Quirós 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 300th Army Band march while playing instruments during the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces’ services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 17:19
    Photo ID: 8415835
    VIRIN: 240518-A-SN714-1095
    Resolution: 5255x4343
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: WEST COVINA, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 300th Army Band at TAFDA parade, by SSG Manuel Quirós, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    An Army reserve Soldier marches to a variety of tunes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Torrance
    Armed Forces Day
    Army Reserve
    Parade
    300th Army Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT