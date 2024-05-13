U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 300th Army Band march while playing instruments during the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces’ services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8415835 VIRIN: 240518-A-SN714-1095 Resolution: 5255x4343 Size: 4.27 MB Location: TORRANCE, CA, US Hometown: BELL, CA, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Hometown: WEST COVINA, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 300th Army Band at TAFDA parade, by SSG Manuel Quirós, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.