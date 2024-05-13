U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with 300th Army Band march while playing instruments during the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces’ services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8415835
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-SN714-1095
|Resolution:
|5255x4343
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|WEST COVINA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 300th Army Band at TAFDA parade, by SSG Manuel Quirós, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
An Army reserve Soldier marches to a variety of tunes
