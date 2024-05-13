Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Heart of an Airman

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Hermsen 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Westover, with the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard Force Support Squadron, poses for a portrait photo at the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyo., on May 18, 2024. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Hunter Hermsen)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8415832
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-CW127-1013
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, The Heart of an Airman, by SrA Edward Hermsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

