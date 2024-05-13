U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Westover, with the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard Force Support Squadron, poses for a portrait photo at the 153rd Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyo., on May 18, 2024. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Hunter Hermsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8415832
|VIRIN:
|240518-Z-CW127-1013
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Heart of an Airman, by SrA Edward Hermsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT