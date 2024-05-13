Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2024 Opening Day

    JORDAN

    05.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) Brig. Gen. Mustafa A. ALhyari, the Director of Military Media, the spokesperson of Eager Lion 2024, gives an opening speech at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, May 12, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8415357
    VIRIN: 240512-A-UN169-1004
    Resolution: 4995x3330
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion 2024 Opening Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    EAGERLION24

