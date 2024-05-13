Eager Lion 2024 Opening Day

Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) Brig. Gen. Mustafa A. ALhyari, the Director of Military Media, the spokesperson of Eager Lion 2024, gives an opening speech at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, May 12, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces)

