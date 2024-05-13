Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAS Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet AOO

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.19.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240519-N-GJ011-1196 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 19, 2024) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, May 19. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    MASON
    USS Mason
    DDG-87

