MAS Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet AOO

240519-N-GJ011-1196 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 19, 2024) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, May 19. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 05:29
|Photo ID:
|8415095
|VIRIN:
|240519-N-GJ011-1196
|Resolution:
|4984x3323
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
