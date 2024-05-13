Eager Lion 2024 Strategic Airlift Operation

A service member, assigned to 91st Rapid Intervention Battalion, one of the units a part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade of the Jordanian Armed Forces, establishes perimeter security during a strategic airlift operation for vehicles and logistics equipment during Eager Lion 2024, May 13. Eager Lion 24 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces)

