Col. Conor Hiney, 57th Wing Deputy Commander, converses with a former U.S. Air Force Weapons School graduate during the 75th Weapons School anniversary at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on May 17, 2024. Today's Weapons School encompasses 21 squadrons, teaching 31 Weapons Instructor Courses, eight Advanced Enlisted Courses and 39 combat specialties at nine locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8413036
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-RT301-1005
|Resolution:
|2728x4115
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force Weapons School celebrates 75 years, by SSgt Samantha Krolikowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT