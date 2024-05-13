Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force Weapons School celebrates 75 years

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Col. Conor Hiney, 57th Wing Deputy Commander, converses with a former U.S. Air Force Weapons School graduate during the 75th Weapons School anniversary at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on May 17, 2024. Today's Weapons School encompasses 21 squadrons, teaching 31 Weapons Instructor Courses, eight Advanced Enlisted Courses and 39 combat specialties at nine locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Krolikowski)

    TAGS

    Nellis Air Force Base
    WPS
    WPS 75th Anniverary

