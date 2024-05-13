Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD, VA join forces to improve healthcare access for Florida Veterans

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Elaine Sanchez 

    Defense Health Agency

    Leadership from the Defense Health Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs, 6th Medical Group, 6th Air Refueling Wing, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, and Florida Department of Veterans Affairs cut the ribbon to officially open the Sabal Park VA Clinic in Tampa, Fla., May 13, 2024. The VA clinic is collocated with the 6th Medical Group at Sabal Park.

    DOD, VA join forces to improve healthcare access for Florida Veterans

