Leadership from the Defense Health Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs, 6th Medical Group, 6th Air Refueling Wing, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, and Florida Department of Veterans Affairs cut the ribbon to officially open the Sabal Park VA Clinic in Tampa, Fla., May 13, 2024. The VA clinic is collocated with the 6th Medical Group at Sabal Park.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:34
|Photo ID:
|8412582
|VIRIN:
|240513-D-BZ384-1121
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD, VA join forces to improve healthcare access for Florida Veterans, by Elaine Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DOD, VA join forces to improve healthcare access for Florida Veterans
