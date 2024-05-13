Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charles Young Appointed Military Attaché to Haiti (MAY 1904)

    Charles Young Appointed Military Attaché to Haiti (MAY 1904)

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Capt. Charles Young a year before his deployment to Haiti.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8412472
    VIRIN: 240517-A-SE658-2520
    Resolution: 260x363
    Size: 56.21 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charles Young Appointed Military Attaché to Haiti (MAY 1904), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Charles Young Appointed Military Attach&eacute; to Haiti (MAY 1904)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo Soldier
    This Week in MI History
    military attaches
    BG Charles Young

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT