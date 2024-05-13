Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:22 Photo ID: 8412472 VIRIN: 240517-A-SE658-2520 Resolution: 260x363 Size: 56.21 KB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Charles Young Appointed Military Attaché to Haiti (MAY 1904), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.