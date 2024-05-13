U.S. Army Sgt. Ashon Calhoun, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses for a photo at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2024. Calhoun recently graduated summa cum laude from Penn State Harrisburg, was his class marshal and was the student speaker at his graduation ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 10:52 Photo ID: 8411759 VIRIN: 240517-Z-IK914-8775 Resolution: 3024x3024 Size: 2.07 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guarding the nation and graduating with distinction, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.