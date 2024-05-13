Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guarding the nation and graduating with distinction

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ashon Calhoun, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses for a photo at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2024. Calhoun recently graduated summa cum laude from Penn State Harrisburg, was his class marshal and was the student speaker at his graduation ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

