U.S. Army Sgt. Ashon Calhoun, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses for a photo at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2024. Calhoun recently graduated summa cum laude from Penn State Harrisburg, was his class marshal and was the student speaker at his graduation ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8411759
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-IK914-8775
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guarding the nation and graduating with distinction, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guarding the nation and graduating with distinction
Pennsylvania
Public Affairs
Fort Indiantown Gap
Education
