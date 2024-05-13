Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award

    8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, left, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, returns the salute of Sgt. Maj. Maximo Nunez, the operations sergeant major for the 8th TSC, after awarding him the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Leadership Sustainment Award on behalf of the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics April 30, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. This is the first time the Army Logistics’ top award has been bestowed upon a noncommissioned officer since its inception in 2015.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8410664
    VIRIN: 240430-A-LG865-1002
    Resolution: 1366x1366
    Size: 499.97 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Logistics

    Sergeant Major

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Logistics
    LTG Gregg
    MG Helwig
    SGM Maximo Nunez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT