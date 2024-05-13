8th TSC SGM is first NCO recognized with top Army logistician award

Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, left, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, returns the salute of Sgt. Maj. Maximo Nunez, the operations sergeant major for the 8th TSC, after awarding him the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Leadership Sustainment Award on behalf of the Army’s deputy chief of staff for logistics April 30, 2024, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. This is the first time the Army Logistics’ top award has been bestowed upon a noncommissioned officer since its inception in 2015.

