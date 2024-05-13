Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz presents keynote remarks at the Landpower in the Pacific conference in Waikiki, Hawaii, May 14, 2024. The conference, hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies from across the Indo-Pacific for leader development and professional discussion.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8410342
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-MM617-1010
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army transformation, multi-domain operations realization a whole-Army effort, by MAJ Jonathon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army transformation, multi-domain operations realization a whole-Army effort
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT