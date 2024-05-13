Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army transformation, multi-domain operations realization a whole-Army effort

    Army transformation, multi-domain operations realization a whole-Army effort

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Lewis 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz presents keynote remarks at the Landpower in the Pacific conference in Waikiki, Hawaii, May 14, 2024. The conference, hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army, brings together representatives from armies from across the Indo-Pacific for leader development and professional discussion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 19:23
    Photo ID: 8410342
    VIRIN: 240516-A-MM617-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army transformation, multi-domain operations realization a whole-Army effort, by MAJ Jonathon Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army transformation, multi-domain operations realization a whole-Army effort

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    USARMY
    Indo-Pacific
    Partners & Allies
    LANPAC2024
    LANPAC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT